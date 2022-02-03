A LOCAL authority which has boasted of repeatedly setting one of the country’s lowest council tax demands looks set to levy the maximum increase allowed and draw on £2.6m of its reserves in its final budget for its services in isolation.
A report to a meeting of Hambleton District Council’s cabinet on Tuesday features a recommendation to increase its share of council tax bills by £5 to £119.48 for average band D properties from April.
In comparison, neighbouring district councils Ryedale, Richmondshire and Harrogate levied band D households £205, £225, £250 respectively last year.
2022/23.
During the debate over local government reorganisation in North Yorkshire, Hambleton council claimed if the district authority was merged into a unitary authority then council taxpayers would see significant increases in the coming years to equalise charges across the county.
The report claims the budget “continues the strong financial management culture that has always underpinned the decisions of members within Hambleton District Council” and despite using £2.6m of reserves, the authority was se to still have £9.2m of reserves in March next year.
The report states: “It is mindful of the ongoing implications of any spending decisions and the impact on future service levels to residents and any impact on the financial viability of the new authority.”
Officers said it was proposed to add an extra £140,000 of funding to its Making A Difference grants afte receiving more applications than the £250,000 earmarked.
The overall budget has increased from £10,351,080 in 2021/22 to £12,135,730 in 2022/23, which includes almost £1m extra due to inflation and £540,000 more for grants.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.