POLICE are currently on the scene near York Minster.
There are two police vans in Duncombe Place close to the cathedral.
An officer at the scene said that there's been "an incident", but could say no more at this time.
One woman, who didn't want to be named, said she'd seen armed police arrest two men and the police helicopter had been flying overhead between 3.30pm and 4pm.
The roads around the Minster remain open to traffic.
More to follow.
