THREE men - one thought to have a firearm - have been arrested close to York Minster.
North Yorkshire Police say that following a reported threat made by the driver of a black Renault Megane car towards a man riding a bike on Lendal Bridge in York at around 2.20pm today (February 3), armed officers carried out an arrest on Museum Street near to York Minster at 3.12pm.
A police spokesman said: "A 25-year-old man from Leeds has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and affray. He remains in custody for questioning.
"Two other men, aged 24 and 22, have also been arrested in connection with ongoing investigation.
"Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.
"Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
"Please quote reference number 12220019791 when providing details."
As The Press reported earlier, one woman, who didn't want to be named, said she'd seen armed police arrest two men and the police helicopter had been flying overhead between 3.30pm and 4pm.
The roads around the Minster remained open to traffic throughout.
On Twitter someone else at the scene posted an image of police speaking to three people.
Counter terrorism police at York Minster. Three detained. #york #yorkminster #terrorism @yorkshirepost @yorkpress pic.twitter.com/4wuhDLTjUg— 404 page not found (@TheRealBorisJo3) February 3, 2022
