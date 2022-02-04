WILL a knock-on effect of the rise in energy prices be even greater pressure and stress on the NHS as older or poorer people switch off or turn down the heating to lessen the impact when the bills come?
Most probably. Even taking into consideration discounts, rebates and other measures, the outlook isn’t too rosy for many.
That will result in more vulnerable people falling ill with further increased demands on doctors’ surgeries and hospitals plus all the associated costs.
Economies taken in other directions by the less well-off so as to ‘keep the home fires burning’ might add further complications and burdens to some of those who are struggling.
Not so much a ‘win-win’ situation as a ‘lose-lose’ situation!
It certainly gives ‘fuel for thought’.
Derek Reed,
Middlethorpe Drive
York
