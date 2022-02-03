POLICE have launched a CCTV appeal after a criminal damage incident at a restaurant in York.
North Yorkshire Police would like to speak to the people in these CCTV images, as they may be able to assist with an investigation into an act of criminal damage on Tower Street, York.
The incident occurred at around 2.30am on Monday January 17.
A window was smashed and damaged was caused to an electronic menu at the 29 States Restaurant.
If it is you in the image or if you can identify those in the images, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number: 12220008845.
Alternatively information can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.