THE brother of a York schoolboy who died tragically young will take centre stage at a concert in his memory.

Peter Woodmansey a student at Bootham School, died of septicaemia aged just 17 at Leeds General Infirmary in December 2020, less than three weeks after receiving a diagnosis of leukaemia and despite having responded well to early treatment.

On Saturday, February 12 7pm, the school where he was head boy, Bootham School in York will be holding a special Evening of Song in Peter's memory featuring his brother, tenor, Andrew Woodmansey.

Andrew, who like Peter gained a music scholarship at Bootham, is returning to York to be the principal singer in this concert.

He is currently studying for a master's degree in performance at Trinity Laban Conservatoire where he is recognised as having an exceptional voice.

He has become increasingly in demand as an operatic tenor, singing lead roles in many operas including Don Ottavio in Don Giovani and Tamino in Magic Flute.

He was the Tenor Solo for a performance of Beethoven’s 9th with Magna Symphonia and is also sought after as a Tenor soloist in Oratorios.

And he demonstrated his versality by singing with a Welsh Male Voice Choir at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party for Prince Charles’ 70th Birthday.

Andrew will be supported by baritone Lawrence Gillians, pianist Francesca Lauri , soprano Maria Marshall and the boy's sister and mezzo soprano, Sarah Woodmansey, for an evening of song that will range from musical theatre to operatic arias.

The concert is open to all.

Entrance is by donation with all contributions going to help establish a new Peter Woodmansey Scholarship.

Peter and his siblings held music scholarships at Bootham School and the School felt a scholarship in Peter’s name would be fitting tribute to him by enabling other gifted children, who might not otherwise be able to afford it, to access the benefits of the school.

Peter was the youngest of four children, all of whom have attended the school.

His mother Alison is a GP in the city who has been working on the local Covid-19 response team, and his father Michael retired as Vicar of Heworth last year. Peter has three siblings Stephen, Andrew and Sarah.

Peter’s father Michael said: “Peter had a reputation for bursting into song at any opportunity; the songs of Ed Sheeran, Matt Capaldi or Musical Theatre would frequently indicate his presence. At home, the return of his siblings would always present an opportunity to sing round the piano. So, what better way to celebrate his life than an evening of song?”