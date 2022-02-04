COUNCILLORS in York have unveiled an innovative solar powered lighting scheme in a city park, helping to make the site more welcoming during the dark winter nights.
Labour councillors Michael Pavlovic, George Norman and Aisling Musson have been working in collaboration with SolarVision Lighting Technologies to showcase the company’s latest programmable solar panel clad lighting columns in Hull Road Park.
The solar lighting is designed to have minimal impact on the wildlife in the park and save around 80 per cent of the carbon used in standard LED lighting columns.
Cllr Pavlovic said: "This is the first scheme of its type in the north of England and we are very proud that we can now open up the park for the people of Tang Hall for longer each day and for more months of the year.
"The impact on wildlife, near neighbours and public safety have been at the forefront of the months of planning for this scheme and I’d like to thank SolarVision Lighting Technologies who’ve been fantastic to work with."
The lighting was unveiled last week, in a scheme which will create a safe walkway through the park, between the Melrosegate and Tang Hall Lane entrances, passing the centrally located community café.
