A major redevelopment of Harrogate Convention Centre could get underway in October after councillors backed the spending of £2.8m in cash reserves to speed up the first phase of works.

Members of Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet last night agreed to the spends after warnings that the local economy could miss out on up to £14.9m through cancelled events unless the centre’s studio two gets an upgrade sooner than originally planned.

The works would see the creation of flexible events space for up to 1,200 people which centre director Paula Lorimer said was the most crucial part of all the plans.

She told last night’s meeting: “The convention centre has an auditorium with a capacity of just under 2,000, but it only has breakout space for 560 delegates.

“This in my opinion is one of the biggest reasons why we have not been able to attract some of the larger conferences.

“The studio two package is a game changer for the convention centre – and it is also a crucial part of the redevelopment to rebuild confidence in our venue.”

If approved by all councillors, a competitive tender process would be launched under the next stage of the studio two works which could be completed by February 2023.

Overall, the full redevelopment plans could cost up to £47m and involve three exhibition halls being demolished to make way for a new 5,000 sq m hall and a refurbished auditorium.

The proposals were first revealed last year when the council said the 40-year-old centre was in “critical need” of an upgrade to keep its national appeal and that without investment its maintenance costs could reach £19m over the next two decades.

A decision on the whole project is expected from councillors in summer.

The studio two works are being accelerated after Ms Lorimer said the centre had been unable to attract “large and lucrative” events due to competition from more modern conference venues elsewhere in the country.

She said events are planned at least 18 months in advance and that without an upgraded studio two, the centre could lose £1.1m in lettings revenue in the coming years with businesses also missing out on an economic impact of £14.9m from the venue.

Councillor Richard Cooper, leader of Harrogate Borough Council, said it is because of this wider economic impact why he is supportive of the plans.

He told last night’s meeting: “Nearly everybody in the Harrogate district knows somebody or have themselves worked in the hospitality and tourism industry.

“That to me always underlines the critical importance of the convention centre to our local economy.”