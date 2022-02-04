A KITTEN in York, recently diagnosed with a fatal disease, has now started life-saving treatment following an online fundraiser.
Baby Carrot, a silver Bengal kitten, has been diagnosed with Feline Infectious Peritonitis - which is an invariably fatal disease in cats.
But, the owners, who live in York, have been offered hope in the form of a treatment, which has a 97 per cent success rate. However, this costs £6,500 - and without the treatment Baby Carrot, named by the owners' son, Theo, may not survive much longer.
The family launched a GoFundMe fundraiser last month to try and raise the money for their kitten's treatment. So far, they have raised almost £5,000, which means Baby Carrot has been able to start treatment.
Helen Strensall, speaking on behalf of the family, said: "We’ve had donations from Italy, Australia and the US.
"Baby Carrot has started his treatment and is responding incredibly well. He has regained his weight and ability to walk and jump about.
"Donations and his story being shared literally saved his life. If the response hadn’t been so swift and we hadn’t been able to buy all the tablets we have so far, he would have definitely passed away."
To support the GoFundMe page, visit: https://bit.ly/3GiK4Ba
