POLICE are investigating after a man was killed in a crash in North Yorkshire.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said the single-vehicle collision happened just after 7pm on Wednesday, February 2.
They said a silver Skoda Octavia saloon car was heading north on Welham Hill at Norton when it left the road and overturned in a lay-by after passing the crossroads with Penhowe Lane and Low Lane.
The spokesperson added: “The driver, Peter Andrew Newton, aged 54, from Duggleby, sadly died at the scene despite the efforts of members of the public and the emergency services, including an air ambulance crew.
“Witnesses or anyone with information or dash-cam footage that could assist the investigation are asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option one, and speak to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference number 12220019243 when providing details.”
