A FIRM that counts Sports Direct, Eddie Stobart and Heck among its clients has a new marketing assistant who's a dab hand at design.
Corporate Trade Supplies UK (CTS UK), the flourishing North Yorkshire-based business supply chain specialists, have appointed Issey Gill to the role.
Issey has been working on a whole series of Prints to Make you Smile, with some great amusing and slogans on then.
Issey, who lives in Crakehall, near Bedale, joins CTS UK at a pivotal stage in the Northallerton company’s development.
Issey, who previously worked for leading Yorkshire racehorse trainers Ann Duffield and Phil Kirby, said: “This is a tremendously exciting opportunity for me. CTS UK are one of the most respected companies in the PPE and workwear sector in the UK and I am proud to be joining a close-knit and talented team.
“I will also be strengthening CTS UK’s social media presence and promoting our new Prints To Make You Smile range of shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies and aprons, which are now available from Amazon and Etsy (https://www.etsy.com/shop/PrintsToMakeYouSmile).
CTS UK’s many clients include Sports Direct, Bunzl, Eddie Stobart, Heck and HCI and the MOD at Catterick.
