A YORK photographer, who snapped pictures of Castle Howard with one hand while walking his dog, has won a competition.
Johnny Grenda, based in Huntington, sadly lost a close friend to Covid in late December and often visits the site for "much needed breathing space," and to clear his head after buying one of their yearly passes.
He has captured a lot of pictures there over the winter - and one day he heard that a competition was running themed on the season.
"I had already built up a varied selection so I was ready to jump in. I knew how beautiful Castle Howard was to begin with, so all the shots I took were based around finding weather conditions and lighting that really complimented that beauty," Johnny said.
Nick Howard, who chose Johnny's photo as the winner, said: "It has a very emotional feel to it, especially featuring the cygnet, a lovely symbol of new life at the start of a New Year."
