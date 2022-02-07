TWO GOOD causes have received support from a Yorkshire housebuilder.
Fulford Preschool and Bishopthorpe White Rose under-10s football team have each received £1,000 of funding each.
The money was awarded after both groups applied for the funding through the Persimmon Homes Community Champions scheme.
The preschool will use the money to purchase new play equipment whilst the under-10s will invest in new kits and training gear.
Bishopthorpe have seen a surge in new players wanting to join.
Mark Cole, who is involved with the club, said: “The girls’ team was only launched in the summer last year. We are delighted with its popularity and can already field two teams.
Julie Davies from Fulford Preschool said: “We are delighted to receive Persimmon Homes’ support.
“This donation will enable us to increase both our indoor and outdoor range of interactive play equipment to help support the development of our pupils.”
More information on the Community Champions scheme can be found here and people can also apply for the scheme there.
