THIS fantastic view of Low Petergate was taken in 1986 and used alongside an advertising feature showcasing some of the street’s most popular shops. The headline which read, ‘Where small is beautiful’ summed up this historic street perfectly as an ideal location for small, local businesses and a sought-after spot for street musicians.
Over the years, the thoroughfare has been a favourite with local shoppers and tourists, drawn by the wealth of individual shops and their colourful window displays.
Taking a trip down memory lane, who recalls shopping at the Precious Toy Shop or queuing at Christmas for the delicious meats and pork pies on sale at the world-famous Scotts Butchers?
Also advertised in the feature is Jim Garrahy’s Fudge Kitchen, with its daily demonstrations and eight assorted flavours of freshly made fudge.
