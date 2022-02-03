THE family of a man found dead at his home have been located.

North Yorkshire Police put out an appeal yesterday on behalf of the coroner's office to try and trace the family of 62-year-old Terence John Hoy, who was found at his home in Scarborough on Tuesday(February 1).

It was believed Mr Hoy was born in Pontefract and previously lived in Ossett, West Yorkshire. 

A spokesman for the police said today: "Thank you to everyone for their help with the next of kin appeal for 62-year-old Terence from Scarborough.

"We've now identified family members in West Yorkshire.

"Very grateful for your support as always."

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

 