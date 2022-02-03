THE family of a man found dead at his home have been located.
North Yorkshire Police put out an appeal yesterday on behalf of the coroner's office to try and trace the family of 62-year-old Terence John Hoy, who was found at his home in Scarborough on Tuesday(February 1).
It was believed Mr Hoy was born in Pontefract and previously lived in Ossett, West Yorkshire.
A spokesman for the police said today: "Thank you to everyone for their help with the next of kin appeal for 62-year-old Terence from Scarborough.
"We've now identified family members in West Yorkshire.
"Very grateful for your support as always."
There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.