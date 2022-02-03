ONE more death related to Covid-19 has been recorded at hospitals in York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The latest data from NHS England shows that the total number of Covid deaths recorded at hospitals in the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is now 782.

A further 31 deaths have been recorded in the North East and Yorkshire region.

Across hospitals in England, a further 147 Covid deaths have ben recorded, taking the total for the pandemic to 106,025.

The dates of death range from November 26 2021 - February 2 2022.

The families of those who have sadly passed have been informed.