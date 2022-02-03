A YORK IT donation partnership is urging residents to donate devices to help keep more people safe, connected and supported.
Thanks to the generosity of residents and businesses in York, over 220 people have already been given a device from the city’s IT ReUse partnership. This has seen over one tonne of e-waste, including the precious metals they contain, being saved from landfill.
By reusing and passing on the devices, recipients can now more easily access information, stay connected and get the support they need.
But, project manager for IT ReUse, Tom Mears, said they still need people’s support to donate laptops and other devices to offer their service.
Mr Mears said: "We have grown to be a project which can help alleviate digital poverty for some of the most vulnerable and excluded people in York."
One donation has supported a child suffering from the effects of domestic abuse, after their social worker provided a refurbished smartphone from IT ReUse.
To support the project, drop your unwanted devices off at the Community Furniture Store at the Raylor Centre in James Street in the city. Alternatively, you can email: info@itreuse.org.uk.
The IT ReUse partnership includes City of York Council, York Community Furniture Store and Explore Learning Libraries.
