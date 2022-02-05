A POPULAR author will be coming to York later this year.
The York Theatre Royal will be hosting well-known author Alexander McCall Smith at 7.30pm on March 14.
The author will be in discussion with Fiona Lindsay, who herself creates and curates unique entertainment for theatres, film and more. There will be hosting a book-signing after the show.
McCall Smith is perhaps best known for his ‘No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency’ series of books which have sold over 25 million copies.
In March he will be talking about ‘Love in the Time of Bertie’, the newest instalment in his ‘Scotland Street’ series.
He and Fiona Lindsay will be talking about his illustrious career, the inspirations he has to keep writing and his new, upcoming novel.
Tickets are £17 or, with a copy of the book, £32.50. More details on ticketing can be found here.
