An "obsessive" man who fitted a tracking device to a woman’s car so he could track her movements for three months has been jailed.
Miles Neville David Bulmer, 41, followed her in York and Harrogate from October last year until January this year, York Magistrates Court heard.
Officers found a link from the tracking device to Bulmer’s phone.
He also had a baton and information on surveillance techniques at his home.
Bulmer, of Flamborough Road, Bridlington, pleaded guilty to stalking and was jailed for 14 weeks.
The court said it was “appalling, persistent and obsessive behaviour”.
He was banned from contacting the woman or going to any address where he thought she may be under a lifelong restraining order, given a 12-month driving ban and ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
PC James Mills of North Yorkshire Police said: “The actions of Miles Bulmer were both secretive and manipulative and caused the victim to be alarmed and distressed.
“The victim did the right thing in reporting this to police and I praise them for this. The actions today show that we will take all reports of this nature extremely seriously and reports can often lead to a positive outcome.”
