A CAR park which was attacked by vandals last month is now due to reopen.
Vandals attacked the lifts at Coppergate car park in York city centre which led to its closure on Friday, January 21 and the lifts left out of action.
However the City of York Council has now announced that the multi storey car park has been repaired and is due to reopen tomorrow (February 4).
A City of York Council spokesperson said: “Works have now been completed to repair the significant damage to the lifts at the Coppergate car park.
"Once the works have been approved the centre will re-open on Friday, February 4.
“Additional CCTV will be installed in the ground floor lobby area and we will continue to work closely with the Coppergate Centre and the police to tackle the issue of anti-social behaviour.”
The closure had meant that Blue Badge Holders were permitted to park on double yellow lines in the area for up to three hours but encouraged to use other car parks.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment