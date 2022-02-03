FAMILY of a teenager who tragically died in a collision on a major road in North Yorkshire have paid tribute to the “caring, kind and loveable young man."

Ashden Mackintosh, from Leeds, was a passenger in a car involved in a collision on the A64 near York on the night of May 3 last year, when he was just 16-years-old. An inquest was held into his death, and the death of the driver, on Monday (January 31) - which recorded a conclusion of death in a road traffic collision.

Following the inquest, Ashden’s mother Amy Kamga, in a statement on behalf of her and Ashden’s brother Kyle and sister Olivia, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to express how overwhelmed I am for all the local support and generosity from the local community, family and friends.

“Thank you for all the Gofundme donations, and to all the people who did raffles and even hairbraids to raise funds for Ashden’s send-off, and his beautiful memorial headstone which should hopefully be done in the next few weeks.

“Ashden was such a caring, kind, loveable young man. This was shown by the amount of people who came to pay their respects, and who have given me kind words of support.

“I am heartbroken for Ashden to have lost his life at the tender age of 16. He had the world at his feet. We've now got to live for Ashden and do him proud.

“Ashden, I miss you terribly you will forever be in my thoughts and heart. Rest in peace, beautiful.”

Amy also paid tribute to people who stopped to help at the scene of the collision.

She said: “I would also like to say a massive thank you to people who stopped to help and the emergency services. I understand how distressing this must have been for all, and I’ll always be thankful.”