A YORK restaurant has been ordered to make improvements after being given a two star rating following a food hygiene inspection.
Bosun's, a fine-dining restaurant which opened in December last year in Bishopthorpe, received a two star rating after a Food and Hygiene inspection carried out by the City of York Council the same month on December 15, with the findings published on their website, meaning that improvements are necessary.
A spokesperson for Bosun's told The Press: "We are extremely disappointed to have received this rating, which we received in December shortly after opening, however the issues identified were resolved within 24 hours and we are awaiting our repeat inspection.
"Opening during a pandemic we admittedly suffered some teething problems, yet are confident that we will receive a five star rating upon reinspection."
The report stated that improvements were needed with Food Hygiene and Safety, meaning that more effort was needed to not fall below standards with food handling practices and procedures.
However Bosun's structural compliance was good, meaning they had high standards and met the statuory obligations with their establishment's facilities and overall cleanliness.
The report said that the confidence in management was generally satisfactory, meaning that their performance in keeping to food safety and compliance obligations has been judged to meet the benchmark.
Bosun's can be found at The Boatyard at Bishopthorpe and has views of the River Ouse just downstream from Bishopthorpe Palace.
