A YORK PhD student is in the running for the Miss England 2022 contest.

Sonam Sidhu, 24, a biology PhD student at University of York, is competing in the beauty pageant for the first time, inspired by the contest's Beauty with a Purpose message, which refers to contestants using their participation to support local charities and global causes

A friend of Sonam's entered her over Christmas, as they had discussed how beauty pageants give women a platform to make a difference.

She is now one of the 29 contestants hoping to be a semi-finalist in Summer 2022.

She said: "Whilst initially being sceptical about beauty pageants, believing they were outdated due to women being judged on physical appearances, from research and speaking to former contestants my opinion quickly changed. I learned that Miss England is more than a beauty contest.

"I hope this experience will allow me to step out of my comfort zone and have an exciting time working alongside fellow pageant queens in raising funds and awareness for local charities and make a positive difference - I am shocked but thrilled to have been chosen and can't wait to see where this journey takes me.

"The contest aims to find well-rounded, ambitious women who will be positive role models and inspire others. The contest has many rounds, and I believe having multiple rounds allows women to showcase their talents in a range of areas."

The first heat of the competition, 'We do Ethical Tree Planting', involves contestants pledging to plant 70,000 trees by the 70th Miss World contest on March 16.

The public can vote in the first heat on the Miss England App by February 11.

The contest rounds include Eco Fashion, where contestants make a dress out of recycled materials, a bare-faced round to promote natural beauty, sports, and 'Explore the Nation' where contestants promote their town or city.

In May 2021, Sonam walked 10,000 steps a day, everyday, and raised over £200 for domestic violence charity Refuge.

She said: "Refuge is a charity very close to my heart supporting victims of domestic violence. I was over the moon with the amount of money raised especially as the challenge was carried out during a time of financial difficulty for many.

"I am hoping to continue supporting Refuge in the future and encouraging others to do so whilst participating in the Miss England competition."

She added: "I spend many hours in the laboratory working. Participating in the Miss England competition is my opportunity to take part in something totally different to my day job, allowing me to gain confidence, new friendships and raise money for charities making a positive difference to the lives of individuals in the UK and worldwide."