A YORK school's trip abroad could be at risk after an airline informed them that their flight home had been cancelled and their departing flight had been moved to a different airport.

Staff and Year 6 pupils from Knavesmire Primary School in the city are due to fly to Barcelona for an annual school trip in March. They have had flights booked, hotel paid for and parents committed for 48 10-year-old pupils since early October.

Adam Cooper, head teacher at the school, said: "We haven't run the trip for the last two years due to Covid restrictions, and organising it feels like a signal to pupils and families that things are getting back to perhaps a new normal."

But last week, the school were informed by airline Jet2 that their flight to Spain had been moved from Leeds Bradford airport to Manchester, due to isues with spaces on the aircraft - and their flight home had been cancelled.

"The trip is at risk. When I contacted them to check this, they then informed me there were no places on the flights home, but we could make our own way back. They told me that the terms and conditions say this can happen and they will refund. But, this doesn't feel satisfactory," Mr Cooper added.

Mr Cooper broke the news to the pupils and their parents earlier this week - and the school are now in touch with Jet2 to try and resolve the flight issue.

The Press have also contacted Jet2 for comment on the situation, who have said they are now "investigating," the flight problem.