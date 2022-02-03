HERE are the latest death notices in The Press.

Our thoughts are with all the families and friends.

Gwendoline Peckitt

Gwendoline peacefully passed away on January 6, 2022, aged 94 years. A much loved auntie. A thanksgiving service will take place at Stamford Bridge Methodist Chapel on February 10 at 2pm. Any inquiries to Bryan Mills Funeral Directors.

Rowland Townson

Rowland passed away on January 29, peacefully in Meadowbeck Care Home, aged 95 years. Dearly beloved husband of the late Jean, much loved father of Janice and Linda, treasured grandad of Colette and Rowena, great-grandad of Leon and Saskia. Funeral service to take place at York Crematorium on Tuesday, February 22 at 1pm.

Florence Grant Nee Fenwick

Florence "Flo" nee Fenwick died on January 16, aged 87, peacefully in the loving care of Denison House Care Home. Dearest wife of Tommy, a loving mam of Mark and Sandra, nanna of Mandy and Becky, great-nanna of Jamie, Josh, Jenson and Harley. Very sadly missed and always in our thoughts. Funeral service to be held at St Paul's Church, Holgate Road, Monday, February 14 at 2pm, followed by interment at Fulford Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to Co-operative Funeral Service, Chapel of Rest, Sherburn in Elmet.

Marjorie Patricia Marshall

On January 21, 2022, Madge, age 94, passed away after a brief illness. Funeral service to take place at York Crematorium on Wednesday, February 9 at 11am. All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Heworth. Tel 01904 438701.

Clive Brookes

Clive, of York, sadly passed away with his family by his side on Saturday, January 22. Loving husband to Lois and cherished father to Ian and the late Kevin, father-in-law to Tracey and Sue and a treasured grandad to Emily and Alice. Funeral service to take place at York Crematorium on Wednesday, February 9, at 1.40pm, followed by refreshments at the Marcia in Bishopthorpe. Family flowers only please, donations may be made in Clive's memory to Parkinsons UK - a plate will be provided for donations at the service. All inquiries to Hayley Owen Funeral Director 01904 792525.

Martin John Beavers

Martin John (Marv) - sadly Marv passed away peacefully on January 23, 2022 at his home in Huntington, York, surrounded by his family.

An amazing man, a loving father to Jamie and Stacey, father-in-law to Caitlyn and Martin, a proud grandad to Maisie, Connor, Lily and Olivia. Brother to David, Raymond and Russell, Eileen, Michael, Sheila, Pamela. Brother-in-law to Margaret, Elaine, Audrey, David, Steve, and a wonderful friend to many.

Funeral Service will be held at St Wilfrids Catholic Church York Oratory on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 1.15pm, followed by committal at York Crematorium at 2.20pm and afterwards at New Earswick Bowls Club. Everyone welcome. No dress code, make sure you wear a smile at Marv's request. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Macmillan and St Leonard's Hospice. All inquiries to J G Fielder & Son 01904 654460.

Gillian Patricia ( Nee Hoyland ) Suter

Gillian Patricia (nee Hoyland) - devoted wife of Anthony, beloved mother to Mark and much loved nana to Jessica and Cameron. Passed away peacefully at York District Hospital on January 26 at the age of 73.

Brian Norman Wood

Brian passed away at home on January 20, 2022, aged 84 years. Loving husband to the late Martha, loving dad to Mark, father-in-law to Bronwen and brother to Margaret and Ken. Funeral service to take place at York Crematorium on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 3.40pm. Family flowers only please, a plate will be provided at the service for donations to St Leonard's Hospice, Marie Curie and Macmillan Cancer Support. All welcome after the service to The Fox and Roman. All inquiries to Hayley Owen Funeral Director 01904 792525.

Mary Scott-Lewis

Mary Passed away peacefully on January 13 2022 in York Hospital, aged 80 years. Wife of Ivan. A private funeral will take place. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu will go to The Stroke Association. Any inquiries to Bryan Mills Funeral Directors, Stamford Bridge. Tel 01759 373015.

Mona Hodgson

Mona Maria (Soper) died on January 24, in the loving care of Beaumont Nursing Home, after a long illness, aged 93. Loved wife of the late Ron, mam of Jeanette and Tarina, sons-in-laws Steve and John, nana and great-nana MO MO. The funeral will take place at York Crematorium on Tuesday, February 8 at 3pm. No flowers please. If you wish to make a donation in remembrance of Mona please make it to a charity of your choice. All inquires to Rowley and Sons, Family Funeral Services 01904 593096.

David J C Evans

David passed away peacefully at home on January 23 aged 81 years after a long illness. Much loved dad of Sally and Carol, treasured 'Bampa' of Sarah, Rachel and Gaby and 'Great-Bampa' to Siena. Best friend to his faithful dog Meg. Funeral service to take place at York Crematorium on Thursday February 10 at 1pm. Family flowers only please, donations can be made to Hospice at Home (St Leonard's Hospice) and Magnolia Center (YDH) - a plate will be provided at the service. Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son, Funeral Directors, York Tel 01904 654460.