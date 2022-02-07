LEARNER drivers in Yorkshire who fail their driving test could have to wait longer to rebook to reduce backlog caused by lockdown.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) have proposed to extend the waiting period between failing a driving test and rebooking another from 10 to 28 days to help cut down the three-and-a-half month waiting list, and free up slots for those who are more prepared for the test. They hope that in turn, this will reduce the 53 per cent failure rate.

The DVSA is putting this consultation forward on Tuesday, February 1.

Daniel Wolf, driving instructor of Daniel's Driving School in York, explained that successive pandemic lockdowns have caused this current waiting list.

He said: "The extension would have a long-term benefit in increasing the pass rate and thus reducing the waiting list. In my opinion, by extending the wait period, this may improve the pupil’s performance if they choose to take more lessons. However, I cannot guarantee they will due to their finances or despite my advice, they wish to re-sit without further tuition.

“All driving lessons were put on hold from March 2020 when lockdown one started. Many pupils who had tests scheduled were then allocated tests as we returned on July 4. These tests could not go ahead as the pupils had not driven for several months. By this stage, there were already 450,000 tests on hold across the country.

“When lockdown two started in November 2020, these pupils found their revised dates put on hold again until early 2021. And of course when lockdown three hit in January 2021, lessons and tests were once again suspended, and started again in July. Some of these pupils waited over a year to take a test.

“There was an unprecedented demand for driving tuition throughout all lockdowns, which has continued daily. People turning 17 has added to the demand created by instructors not being able to teach for eight months – during which, 8,000 instructors changed careers to earn money elsewhere."

RED Driving School also explained that examiner recruitment was launched to reduce the backlog, but increasing the time between tests will stop less prepared candidates making slots go to waste.

A learner driver from York, who did not want to be named, said: "I failed two tests. After I failed the second I was ready to retake the next day but had to rebook for months down the line. I had no lessons in between and just a couple of practice sessions with someone sat next to me.

"I passed third time in November, but it's frustrating to have to wait to rebook when you know you are ready and face potentially months without lessons before you can retake."