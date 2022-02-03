FIREFIGHTERS were called in after a suspected arson attempt.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at about 7.46pm last night (February 2) to Moxon Way, Sherburn in Elmet after reports of a car on fire.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews attended a fire involving a scrapped Mini Cooper which was believed to have been started deliberately.
"The fire only involved the bumper of the car and was out on arrival of Fire Service."
