FIREFIGHTERS were called in after a suspected arson attempt.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at about 7.46pm last night (February 2) to Moxon Way, Sherburn in Elmet after reports of a car on fire.

A spokesman for the service said: "Crews attended a fire involving a scrapped Mini Cooper which was believed to have been started deliberately.

"The fire only involved the bumper of the car and was out on arrival of Fire Service."