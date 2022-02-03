WE'RE just in to February, but anyone wandering lonely as a cloud on York’s City Walls might get to see their first daffodil of 2022.

The flowers, stars of Wordsworth's famous 'Daffodils' poem, are usually thought of as archetypal spring blooms, providing a colourful display on the Walls and Clifford’s Tower over Easter.

But they are already starting to bloom beautifully near the Bar Walls.

Gary Hornby on The Press Camera Club spotted this one and said one of his favourite things : "seeing the first daffodil open on the bar walls, knowing spring is just around the corner."

 

 