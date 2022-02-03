A RIVERSIDE route popular with walkers and cyclists has closed again just months after reopening.
Lendal Arch under Lendal Bridge was closed on Tuesday (February 1) for works to be carried out.
An Environment Agency said: "As part of routine testing for the flood gates in York, a road closure will be in place on Wellington Row under Lendal Bridge until Thursday evening (February 3).
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused during this time."
The route reopened in November after a six month closure that was meant to last three months after work to install improved flood gates was completed, reducing the risk of flooding to 39 homes and businesses between Scarborough Bridge and Ouse Bridge.
