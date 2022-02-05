THE chief executive of a hospice has "lost virtually everything" after a police search for him ended in a criminal conviction, York Magistrates Court heard.

David Mitchell Stewart had also cheated on his partner by having an extra-marital affair, the court was told.

Martin Butterworth, prosecuting, said police were looking for Stewart after he went missing from home in late October because of concerns about his welfare.

They found him close to a McDonalds 40 miles from his home.

They gave him a roadside breath test, which he failed.

Stewart, 69, of Lockton near Pickering, pleaded guilty to drink driving on October 30.

He has been chief executive of the Prince of Wales Hospice near Pontefract for 20 years, York magistrates heard.

They disqualified him from driving for 12 months, and ordered him to pay a total of £676, consisting of a £537 fine, a £54 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He had no previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Keith Whitehouse said: “He has lost virtually everything as far as his position and status in terms of the hospice.

“It is the greatest shame of his life appearing before the court in these circumstances.”

Mr Butterworth said Stewart’s partner rang police because she was concerned about him when he wasn't at home, and asked officers to look out for him at the end of October.

Police spotted Stewart's car at Colton End on the A64 west of York, near to the McDonalds at Bilbrough.

CCTV at McDonalds showed him driving through the Drive Thru section of the takeaway outlet.

They arrested him and took him to Fulford Road Police Station for a formal breath test.

The breathalyser gave a reading of 49 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms in 100 millilitres of breath.

He made no comment when police interviewed him about his drink driving.

Mr Whitehouse said before his arrest, Stewart had had difficulties in his work and personal lives and had been suffering from depression.

He had had an extra-marital affair.

He had been under pressure at work because he had had to deal with the problems the pandemic caused for its residents and staff.

"He began drinking and his family began to be concerned," said Mr Whitehouse. "They were deeply concerned.

"The week before this (drink driving), he had been drinking whiskies into the early hours to assist with sleeping, depression and an overwhelming sense of shame about what he had done with his affair."

He had left the Pickering area and gone to McDonalds to get some food, thinking he was safe to drive.

Stewart was now working with his GP to tackle his mental health problems.