EMERGENCY services were called in after three youths were spotted on a roof.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say North Yorkshire Police called them out at 2.13pm today (February 2) to a property in George Hudson Street in York city centre.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "York crews were mobilised to a report of three youths on a roof and requested to assist police at the scene.

"In the end our crews stood by, but were not required."