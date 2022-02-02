EMERGENCY services were called in after three youths were spotted on a roof.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say North Yorkshire Police called them out at 2.13pm today (February 2) to a property in George Hudson Street in York city centre.
A spokesman for the fire service said: "York crews were mobilised to a report of three youths on a roof and requested to assist police at the scene.
"In the end our crews stood by, but were not required."
