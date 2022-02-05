A CALENDAR of events has been planned to celebrate the 21st anniversary of a North Yorkshire hotel.
The Swinton Estate launched A Year of Giving to mark 21 years since the launch of its Swinton Park Hotel on the 20,000-acre estate near Ripon.
Other events include a 21-mile walk, complimentary open gardens each month, tree planting across the estate and a charity cricket match.
Employees also chose 21 charities which each received a gift from the Swinton Estate for two people, including a reception with the Earl and Countess of Swinton, dinner and an overnight hotel stay.
Felicity Cunliffe-Lister, Countess of Swinton, said: “Restoring and opening Swinton Park 21 years ago was very much a labour of love, so it seems fitting that we mark this milestone birthday by giving back to the charities closest to the hearts of our valued staff.”
