TALES of terror, horrible hauntings and stories of the supernatural will all be revealed in a ‘spooktacular’ ghost walk coming soon to an East Yorkshire town.
Those who are brave enough to join in the fun are told to “expect the unexpected,” when they daringly embark on the ghost walk taking place on March 29 and 30 in Pocklington.
Dr Gruesome’s ‘Mysterious Pocklington’ is a promenade production presented by Magic Carpet Theatre’s Jon Marshall, who is also a member of The Inner Magic Circle with Gold Star.
Dr Gruesome said: "Some of what you will hear and see is real, some of it is fake, some of it is really real and some of it is really fake, but it is all really good."
The 75-minute walking tour will start in Pocklington Arts Centre’s (PAC) auditorium – because every theatre has a ghost – before taking to the central streets of Pocklington to explore the town’s spooky past including myths, mystery and even murder.
Mysterious Pocklington is suitable for all ages. Tickets for both walks on March 29 and 30 at 6.30pm cost £7.50 each, £6 for under 18s and £24.00 for a family.
For further details, visit the PAC website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.