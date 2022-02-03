HAVE you ever seen such a beautiful mackerel sky above York?

This incredible photo was taken by Garry Hornby of our Press Camera Club.

We asked members to post photos of their favourite things for our monthly competition in January.

We had many fantastic entries - 10 of which we are featuring here today.

Photographers posted images from York and further afield across Yorkshire.

So many were impressive, making it hard to choose the winner.

But we couldn't take our eyes away from Garry's photo of this beautiful sky billowing above the Ouse in York.

So congratulations to Garry, who is this month's winner and will receive a payment of £50.

Commendations this month go to our nine finalists:

* Annie Greenhouse for her photo of a cow at the Hole of Horcum

Cow at Hole of Horcum by Annie Greenhouse

* Sindy Draper's stunning silhouette of bare winter trees against the sun

* Mandy Dean's shot of a gannet diving which she says took her three years to "nail"

* A bird in the moonlight by Jess Clark

* Walking through York's Petergate by Sandra Michelle Davies

* A stroll on the beach by Anne Crawford

* Sculptures at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park by Nigel Blackman

* First snowdrops by Emma Richardson

First snowdrops by Emma Richardson

* and entertainers in King's Square by Sara Grinnell.

Well done everything for taking part and thanks for sharing your photos.

If you love taking photos of York, please join us.

More than 2,000 readers have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017.

To join the free club, simply search for ‘The Press Camera Club’ on Facebook - or click here - we’d love to see what our region looks like through your lens.

Our competition theme for this month will be #Fun.

If you like seeing photos of York, please follow us on Instagram too @york.press