RESTAURANTS, bars and cafes across York are hoping to tempt back local residents by serving up a week of tasty offers.

York Restaurant Week, which has become a popular feature on the city’s calendar, will be back for a Spring event from March 7 to 13.

Diners can choose from offers ranging from afternoon tea to a full three-course dinner.

Organised by the York BID (Business Improvement District), the special event was initially set up to encourage people to celebrate the wealth of great food and drink on offer in the city.

The week is billed as a great opportunity for people who work in the city to try new lunch options, or an affordable way to get together with families and friends.

BID business manager, Chris Bush who co-ordinates the event, said: “Restaurant Week is now a well-established event and is eagerly anticipated by both diners and hospitality businesses.

"It works so well that some businesses can’t wait to sign up every year, for which we are very grateful, and demonstrates the value to those who take part.”

Applications are open now for city centre bars, cafés, restaurants, pubs, hotels, and street food vendors to get involved.

Businesses can register to take part at www.yorkrestaurantweek.co.uk

To take advantage of the offers, diners visit www.yorkrestaurantweek.co.uk

All the offers will be published online a couple of weeks before the event starts, priced at either £5, £10, £15 or £20.

There is no limit to the amount of offers diners can access, and vouchers are completely free to download.

Diners are advised to book ahead, and check any terms that may apply to certain offers.

For more information, visit www.yorkrestaurantweek.co.uk