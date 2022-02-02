YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has increased - and more cases continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that the city's rate has increased by 27, taking it to 1,166.3 cases per 100,000 population. The data shows that a further 334 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 50,795.
In North Yorkshire the rate has dropped by nine, taking it to 1,085.5 cases per 100,000 population. A further 910 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 146,847.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by one, taking it to 998.8 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 434 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 84,258.
Across the UK, a further 88,085 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 17,515,199.
