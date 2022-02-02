A MAN has been arrested following a police pursuit.
North Yorkshire Police say that at about 9am today (February 2) they received a report that a car had been stolen from Skipton in Craven.
Officers from the force’s Specialist Operations team deployed to the area, and enquiries led them to Catterick and then Leyburn.
A police spokesman said: "The stolen car was sighted driving dangerously, and was involved in a number of near-misses with other members of the public.
"Officers deployed a stinger, and were able to bring the car safely to a halt in Swinithwaite, just outside Leyburn, at about 11.30am.
"The driver, a man in his 20s, ran off on foot, but officers chased after him, and he was detained a short time later.
"He was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, drug driving and possession of drugs."
He remains in custody at this time, while enquiries continue.
Inspector Mark Gee, from North Yorkshire Police, said: “I am very grateful that no members of the public were hurt, and for the co-operation and understanding of the local community while we brought this incident to a safe conclusion.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.