A FORMER TV soap actress has released a new song for the first time - as she says she has always been into music.
Sophie Bickerdike, who featured in Coronation Street, has released her debut song called 'Songs For a Year'.
Sophie, who now works as a yoga teacher, said: "I’d always been into music, music has something for everyone, I’d played classical piano to Grade 7 when I was a child.
"Only when I found myself in lockdown, literally stuck in the house, playing mum at home, wondering whether to start a new hobby, that I realised that I wanted to start writing songs."
Sophie, from Harrogate, found an online course and then found producers, writers and musicians to help and inspire her.
She released her new song last week in collaboration with a producer called Pankaj Dave. The tune is mixed by Sie Medway Smith - who mixed for Bjork and has worked with the likes of U2, Massive Attack and Depeche Mode.
