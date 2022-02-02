MORE than 2,700 eligible, lower-income families in York are being paid more than £386,000 by City of York Council to help them pay essential bills.
During this week, payments are being made to 2,767 households already in receipt of certain welfare benefits. The payments will be made from Council’s Household Support Fund.
Councillor Nigel Ayre, executive member for finance and performance at the council, said: “We are here to support residents struggling as the cost of living continues to rise. This fund and the extra fuel vouchers will directly support those experiencing financial hardship across the city."
Last week, the council contacted 1,000 residents believed to be eligible, to remind them to apply. Those who respond and qualify will be paid in the coming weeks.
The scheme also allows for applications from anyone in need of help to pay food, energy and water bills.
The first round of payments from the Household Support Fund was made in December, when £383,000 was paid to 2,600 households. This week’s payments bring the total support provided from the fund to £783,000, paid to over 3,300 households.
Full details of who can apply and how can be found online at: www.york.gov.uk/HouseholdSupportFund
