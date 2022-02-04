General tickets for Christina Aguilera's UK tour go on sale today - including the show-stopping perfromance at Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre.
The singer's UK leg of the tour will see her perform at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on August 2.
Whether you’re a fan of Aguilera’s earlier music like ‘Genie In A Bottle’ or prefer 'Pa' Mis Muchachas', this tour date is something you definitely don't want to miss.
If you’d like to dance the night away with the winner of six Grammy awards, here’s how you can buy tickets to the show.
La Fuerza is here!!— Christina Aguilera (@xtina) January 21, 2022
Latin music has always been rooted in me and my childhood…and once that connection is there it’s with you forever. La Fuerza is a project for myself, my roots, and my kids - so they can sense a deeper level of who they are. pic.twitter.com/5Zxe8iM9uy
How to get Christina Aguilera tickets
General sale tickets are available from 9am on Friday, February 4.
Tickets can be found via Ticketmaster and Live Nation.
Christina Aguilera UK tour dates
Here’s a full list of Christina Aguilera’s UK tour dates 2022.
Scarborough Open Air Theatre – Tuesday August 2
M&S Bank Arena Liverpool – Wednesday August 3
London O2 Arena – Friday August 5
