YORK is one of the cities hit hardest by the cost of living crisis in the country, a York MP said in parliament.

Rachael Maskell, Labour MP for York Central, spoke out at Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) today (February 2), about how the rising cost of living crisis is plunging her constituents further into poverty, as she claimed York is in the top 10 worst places suffering from the crisis.

She blamed Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, for being distracted due to 'Partygate'.

Rachael said at the House of Commons: "The problem with a distracted Prime Minister is that he makes the wrong choices. While he’s been living it up, many of my constituents are living on the bread line as food, energy and taxes shoot up.

“In York, the rent prices are the highest now in the north and some of the highest in the country, and York is now in the top 10 worst places in the country with the cost of living crisis, pushing my constituents further into poverty and debt.

“So when is he going to stop protecting himself and start protecting my constituents?”

Boris Johnson replied that the Government has worked to tackle this issue, by increasing the living wage twice, increasing the Local Housing Allowance and Universal Credit, and driving the UK as a strong jobs-led economy to boost wages.

However Rachael tweeted after the session:

 