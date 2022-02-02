YORK is one of the cities hit hardest by the cost of living crisis in the country, a York MP said in parliament.
Rachael Maskell, Labour MP for York Central, spoke out at Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) today (February 2), about how the rising cost of living crisis is plunging her constituents further into poverty, as she claimed York is in the top 10 worst places suffering from the crisis.
She blamed Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, for being distracted due to 'Partygate'.
Rachael said at the House of Commons: "The problem with a distracted Prime Minister is that he makes the wrong choices. While he’s been living it up, many of my constituents are living on the bread line as food, energy and taxes shoot up.
“In York, the rent prices are the highest now in the north and some of the highest in the country, and York is now in the top 10 worst places in the country with the cost of living crisis, pushing my constituents further into poverty and debt.
“So when is he going to stop protecting himself and start protecting my constituents?”
Boris Johnson replied that the Government has worked to tackle this issue, by increasing the living wage twice, increasing the Local Housing Allowance and Universal Credit, and driving the UK as a strong jobs-led economy to boost wages.
However Rachael tweeted after the session:
He just doesn't get it. As people work harder and harder, bills and rent shoot up and people fall into poverty and debt. York is in the top 10 places worst hit by the cost of living people are struggling. Worse, he just doesn't care #PMQs— 💙Rachael Maskell MP (@RachaelMaskell) February 2, 2022
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment