Oliver and Nancy - a black-and-white and a tortoiseshell respectively - were admitted to The RSPCA after their devoted owner sadly passed away.

Staff at the centre say the pair are very bonded to one another so they are looking for adopters who will adopt them together.

Oliver is a very friendly and confident boy whereas Nancy is a very shy girl who relies on Oliver to help her with her insecurities.

Oliver will often jump on your shoulder and snuggle his head in for a fuss, once Nancy is settled and trusts you she's ever so affectionate and really enjoys a fuss too.

Oliver and Nancy will need adopters who lead a quiet lifestyle as this is what they are used to, Nancy just will not cope in a busy household.

Oliver's main aim in life is to get as many cuddles and fusses as he can possibly get, he is always first in line when it is time for a cuddle.

Nancy does like a fuss but likes to do it at her own pace. However, once she knows you she is very affectionate and will come and sit on the sofa with you for snuggles.

These two gorgeous cats will make the most loving, loyal and fantastic friends for the people lucky enough to take them home with them.

Oliver and Nancy are both FIV positive, so will need to be permanent housecats.

Staff are asking to not let the FIV discourage people from adopting them and will happily discuss any concerns they may have with potential adopters.

They will need an adult-only pet free home.

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of our local supporters to allow us to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year. To find our more visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk