POLICE officers are patrolling an area of York at key times to try and disrupt crime and anti-social-behaviour.

North Yorkshire Police have carried out patrols in the Foxwood Estate in the city, to crack down on incidents in the area.

York Press:

A spokesperson for the force said: "We are pleased to report that we have seen an increase in members of the public reporting incidents to us from this area.

"We are continuing to link in and work closely with our partners from City of York Council, the Youth Justice Service and the residents association."

To report information and incidents to police, contact them on 999 in an emergency and 101 in a non-emergency situation.