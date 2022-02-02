YORKSHIRE tourist attractions hope the easing of the pandemic will soon see a return of international visitors.
This follows the region struggling for two years to receive such guests, either due to covid-related restrictions or personal hesitancy from would-be tourists.
Earlier this week, Will Zhuang, a leading member of the Chinese community in York, a City of York Ambassador and President of the York Chinese Association helped organise a photocall to celebrate the long relationship Castle Howard has with the community.
Will said: "Castle Howard was always one of the most popular destinations for Chinese tourists since 2015, the history and culture has consistently fascinated hundreds of thousands of Chinese visitors.
"The 1st of February is the Lunar New Year’s Day this year and it is great to mark this and see the decorations and activities at Castle Howard and York.”
This is the Year of the Tiger. Those born in it are fiercely independent, lively, cheerful, with a strong self-esteem. They also love freedom and independence.
