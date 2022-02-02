VIKINGS are invading the internet to share the story of their York past as part of a major online festival.

Poo Day promises to be one of the most popular highlights for younger participants as That Jorvik Viking Thing returns from February 19 to 27.

Having successfully raided all four corners of the globe, they are taking over the world wide web again, having reached a global audience of 3.6 million people in 2021, with viewers from 61 countries tuning in to the online content.

This included a groundbreaking, immersive tour of Jorvik Viking Centre’s recreation of tenth-century Coppergate which could be viewed for free on a PC, tablet, mobile phone or VR headset.

The 2022 tour will give even more people an opportunity to see how the Viking settlers lived in York.

Event manager, Gareth Henry, said: “A ‘thing’ is the word the Vikings used for a gathering of leaders, and this seemed appropriate for our inaugural online event in 2021, which featured talks, livestreams, concerts and a library of on-demand video with content designed for everyone and anyone, from children to academics.

“This year, we’re bringing back some of our favourite content as well as a host of new material and livestreams.

"No matter where you are in the world, you’ll be able to discover the story of York’s Vikings as never before simply by logging on to jorvikthing.com.”

Livestreamed highlights will include Poo Day, where younger viewers can recreate their own Viking poo in the comfort of their own kitchen, using ingredients from toothbrush bristles and thread to represent the worms that plagued Vikings, and seeds that were found in cess pits uncovered in York.

Jorvikanory will return, where top children’s authors read extracts from their Norse-themed books.

The virtual world of Assassins Creed Valhalla: Discovery Tour - Viking Age will also be explored, with a Viking guide looking at how this digital recreation of the Viking city was inspired by the real excavations and subsequent research of a number of Viking archaeological digs around the city.

Joining the lecture programme will be free talks on the Silverdale Hoard which goes on display at Jorvik in February, and the York Helmet, the Anglo-Saxon helmet uncovered in 1982 during the dig that revealed the preserved Viking remains that inspired Jorvik Viking Centre.

Gareth said most of That Jorvik Viking Thing content would be free, with about 30 hours of online videos to watch.

The Jorvik Group’s education team is also planning their School’s Week, from February14 to18.

Schools and home educators can sign up for a free week of activities, with different daily themes including a new on-demand video and a livestream linked to the day’s topic every afternoon. Visit jorvikthing.com/sw2022