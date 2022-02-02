UPDATED 1.13PM: North Yorkshire Police now say officers in York are with the missing man.
They said: "He's safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal!"
AN urgent appeal has gone out for a man who's gone missing from hospital.
North Yorkshire Police say they are "extremely concerned" for the welfare of Christopher Finnigan, who is missing in York.
Mr Finnigan, who is 78, left York Hospital at 10.45am today (February 2), before receiving treatment.
A police spokesman said: "He has not been seen since, and we are extremely concerned for his welfare.
"He is described as white, 5ft 9ins, with balding short grey hair and glasses with a gold frame.
"He was wearing a dark grey top, blue jeans and brown shoes."
