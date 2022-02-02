A FUTSAL club in York has donated a second piece of life-saving equipment to support the city's community - this time to a local church.
Bootham Girls’ and Ladies’ Futsal Club raised money to purchase defibrillators by hosting a month-long 5k running challenge and a three-hour futsal marathon.
The club's chairman, Chris Collins, said: "We couldn’t believe the number of places that wanted our help.
"Unfortunately, we only had one defibrillator to give away, so we put all the names into a hat and drew one out, this seemed the fairest way to decide."
The lucky organisation chosen to receive the equipment was St. Luke's Church in Burton Stone Lane.
"We would like to thank the club for this wonderful donation. The defibrillator will be a real asset to the local community," said the church's secretary.
The defibrillator will be used to make life safer for groups using the hall and church buildings.
