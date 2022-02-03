TWO students uncovered historic notes dating back to the 1880s which were first used to produce the first ever biography of a famous women’s rights campaigner.

Grace Tutin and Amy Keeley, both history students at York St John University, made the discovery during a placement at England’s oldest living convent.

The pair had been invited to the Bar Convent Heritage Centre, in Blossom Street, York, as part of an annual celebration of the achievements of pioneering Yorkshire woman Mary Ward.

The celebration marks the anniversaries of her birth on January 23, 1585 and her death on January 30, 1645.

The students were asked to help explore the archives and boost the exhibition with their findings.

But their work led them to rediscover research notes from the 1880s made by Sister Catherine Chambers.

Sister Chambers retraced the steps of Mary Ward, and painstakingly collated all the information of her life, which resulted in the first ever biography of the pioneer.

The notes are now on display for the first time - as well as digitally enhanced images of Mary Ward.

Grace and Amy said: “As history students, we thought that the Bar Convent Heritage Centre would be the perfect place to complete our placement experience.

“Our project was to research the belongings of Mary Ward such as her crucifix and paternoster beads, which are held in the current exhibition. We then created a display for the information that we collated from the archives.

“Having never been offered this kind of opportunity before, we felt very lucky to have had the chance to work with Dr Hannah Thomas who helped us explore the records of Mary Ward and bring together our findings.”

They said the archives revealed the story of Mary Ward from the beginning of her letter writing to her legacy today.

The pair added: “We have a newfound understanding and appreciation for the efforts that go into creating such an impressive exhibition and looking after these much-treasured collections.

“Since partnering with the fantastic members of the Bar Convent Heritage Centre, we have been able to learn about and recognise the value of the work of a brave, remarkable woman, and feel incredibly fortunate to play a part in celebrating her life.”

Dr Hannah Thomas, archives manager at the Bar Convent, said: “It was a pleasure to work with York St John students on this project to celebrate Mary Ward Week and to introduce them to the Bar Convent archives.

“Mary Ward speaks to different people in different ways, and it was fascinating to learn which aspects Amy and Grace most related to. It speaks volumes that Mary Ward’s legacy is still relevant and inspiring students today - 400 years later.”

More than 200 years before women were given the right to vote, and at a time when Catholicism was illegal, Mary Ward was a dedicated pioneer in women’s education and equality and how women’s religious orders carried out God’s work.

The display is part of the Bar Convent exhibition and will run until February half term.

For more visit www.bar-convent.org.uk/