Pre-sale tickets for Christina Aguilera's UK tour go on sale today - including the show-stopping show at Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre.

The singer's UK leg of the tour will see her perform at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on August 2.

Whether you’re a fan of Aguilera’s earlier music like ‘Genie In A Bottle’ or prefer 'Pa' Mis Muchachas', this tour date is something you definitely don't want to miss.

If you’d like to dance the night away with the winner of six Grammy awards, here’s how you can buy tickets to the show.

How to get Christina Aguilera tickets

Pre-sale tickets are available from 9am on Thursday, February 3, which can be found via Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

O2 Priority members were able to grab tickets a day early on Wednesday, February 2.

Christina Aguilera UK tour dates

Here’s a full list of Christina Aguilera’s UK tour dates 2022.

Scarborough Open Air Theatre – Tuesday August 2

M&S Bank Arena Liverpool – Wednesday August 3

London O2 Arena – Friday August 5