AN appeal has been launched after a man has died at home.

North Yorkshire Police have put out an appeal on behalf of the coroner's office to try and trace the family of 62-year-old Terence John Hoy, was found at his home in Scarborough yesterday(February 1).

A police spokesman said: "Officers working on behalf of the coroner are now seeking to identify any family members.

"It is believed Mr Hoy was born in Pontefract and previously lived in Ossett, West Yorkshire. 

"If you have any information that could help us find his next of kin, please email coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk."

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

 